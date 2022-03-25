Empire Luxury Living, a 55-plus community, invites the public to its grand opening at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at 601 22nd Ave., Silvis.

The multi-unit community is the first of its kind in Silvis, a news release says.

“The Empire community is built around the transition of active adults ready for a worry-free, active lifestyle,” the release says. The new upscale community offers breakfast five days a week, a full fitness center, a third-floor pub with balcony, a greenhouse, a woodworking shop, outdoor grilling, and planting beds.

The community has a combination of 27 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, as well as a guest suite.

For more information, call Patty Tucker, 563-279-2531.