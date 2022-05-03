The longtime Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd (whose huge hits include “Sweet Home Alabama” and “What’s Your Name”) will bring its 2022 tour to the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m., with special guest Chris Janson.

Tickets ($35 to $150) will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at the arena box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline, and Ticketmaster.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s legacy began in the mid ’60s in Jacksonville, Fla., and halted for a decade by the 1977 plane crash that killed three band members, including Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines. Since then, the band tragically lost Allen Collins, Billy Powell, Leon Wilkeson and Hughie Thomasson, yet Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Colt, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase, according to their bio.

The rock and roll powerhouse continually tours. “People may say, ‘they need the money,’ well I don’t think any of us need the money,” Van Zant says on the band website. “It’s just that we love the music, it’s bigger than the money, it’s not even about that any more. We have to make a living, sure, but it’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

Adds Rossington, “We’re still standing, still keeping the music going. We wanted to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too.”

.For more information, visit the band website.