The LyondellBasell Clinton Complex has announced the company was awarded the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers’ (AFPM) Elite Gold Safety Award.

The AFPM Safety Awards Program is part of a comprehensive safety program developed to promote accident prevention in the petroleum refining and petrochemical manufacturing industries, a news release says.

“We value the relationships and trust within our community we have built over the last 50 plus years,” said Yari Hernandez, site manager, Clinton Complex. “Part of that responsibility is to ensure we find ways to continuously stay engaged, while constantly learning and improving our safety culture and performance.”

Petrochemical plants honored with the Elite Gold Safety Award have demonstrated superior and consistent safety performance, program innovation and leadership.

Other LyondellBasell facilities were recognized with the AFPM Safety Award, including:

The LyondellBasell Morris Plant in Illinois received the Distinguished Safety Award and Innovation Award.

The LyondellBasell Bayport Complex in Texas, and Tuscola Plant in Illinois received Elite Gold recognition.

The Lake Charles Integrated PolyEthylene JV in Louisiana received Elite Silver recognition

“As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry,” a news release says. The company’s products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets.