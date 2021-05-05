LyondellBasell, Clinton, earns innovation award

Employees and contractors of the LyondellBasell Clinton Complex have received the first-ever Innovation Award presented by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM).

The Innovation Award recognizes petrochemical facilities that have unique and innovative programs or practices that effectively improve the site’s safety performance for either occupational or process safety, a news release says. LyondellBasell’s Clinton Complex was chosen as an inaugural recipient, along with four other facilities in the United States.

Understanding the continuous need to improve their processes and build margin around safety, the Clinton Complex developed “Chalk Talk.” Adding 32 hours of additional training for new hires around life-critical procedures, the Clinton team created a panel of experienced employees that review and challenge new hire’s understanding of safety procedures.

“We are always looking for creative solutions and strategies to keep our employees and contractors safe,” said Yari Hernadez, site manager, Clinton Complex. “This award reflects our continued commitment to a culture which drives safety first, task after task.”

Other LyondellBasell facilities were recognized with the AFPM Elite Gold Safety Award this week, including Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant, Corpus Christi Operations, Matagorda Complex, Victoria Plant (Texas) and Tuscola Plant (Illinois).

About LyondellBasell’s Clinton Plant

With about 400 employees and contractors, and covering an area of almost 239 acres, the Clinton Complex is one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa.

Using natural gas liquids as a feedstock, the plant manufactures ethylene, the world’s most widely-used petrochemical, which is then converted into polyethylene plastic resins. The resins are the building blocks for products such as leak-proof and shatter-proof containers for industrial and household chemicals, packaging that protects food from spoilage and contamination, and children’s toys that are safe and durable.