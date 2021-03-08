LyondellBasell Clinton gives $135,000-plus to United Way

The LyondellBasell Clinton Complex has donated $135,731 to the United Way of Clinton County.

“United Way mobilizes the caring power of communities to advance the common good, and LyondellBasell is proud to be a part of their vital work,” Yari Hernandez, site manager, said in a news release. “I am grateful for our employees who demonstrated their tremendous generosity, especially during the pandemic. Our employees exemplify our company’s commitment to being a responsible, good neighbor in the communities where we operate.”

Annually, the company runs a campaign across the United States to raise funds in support of United Way’s efforts to serve those most in need. LyondellBasell matches money raised by employees on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

In 2020, LyondellBasell has distributed a total of more than $1.5 million to 35 individual United Way chapters across the country.

“LyondellBasell and its employees have demonstrated a genuine concern for the welfare of our community through enthusiastic involvement in volunteer work and determined fundraising efforts,” said Greg Voss, executive director of United Way of Clinton County. “I am thrilled, but not surprised, by their campaign totals this year as such energy and spirit are bound to result in great success.”

With about 400 employees and contractors, and covering an area of almost 239 acres, the Clinton Complex is one of the largest chemical plants in Iowa.