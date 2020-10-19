LyondellBasell volunteers safely engage in Global Care Day despite the pandemic

LyondellBaseel volunteers across the world safely engaged in service projects focusing on food security as part of the company’s annual Global Care Day.

Global Care Day took place on Saturday, Oct. 17. More than 80 LyondellBasell locations participated in the event.

“At LyondellBasell we believe in the power of many and now more than ever it is

important for us to meet the community needs during our annual Global Care

Day,” said Yari Hernandez, site manager.

Volunteer projects included building micro food pantries, stocking shelves at local food

pantries, collecting food for donation, and organizing drive-through food banks for

individuals in need.

The site collaborated with both Pantries United in Clinton and DeWitt Referral in DeWitt to donate food and money to the organizations collected by employees and contractors.

LyondellBasell took COVID-19 precautions to ensure safety in the communities the volunteers worked in. The precautions included social distancing, eliminating the potential for groups to congregate, and requiring facemasks to be worn.

