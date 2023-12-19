A man who was already incarcerated at the McDonough County Jail in Macomb has been arrested in connection with the death of his cellmate.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 arrested Timothy L. Smith, age 40 of Macomb, for first degree murder, a class M felony. The McDonough County Sheriff called ISP DCI agents to conduct a death investigation at the jail on November 8.

Timothy Smith (McDonough County Jail)

During the investigation, agents learned that Darrell J. Hocker, age 51, and Smith, who were cellmates, were involved in an altercation. Hocker died from his injuries as a result of the altercation.

After agents conducted a thorough and extensive investigation, including reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting multiple interviews, they identified Smith as the suspect. ISP DCI presented their case to the McDonough County State’s Attorney Office and on December 19, Smith was charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Smith is currently being held at the McDonough County Jail on previous charges and is awaiting his first court appearance on the new charges. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.