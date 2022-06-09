Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse presents the return of “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure.” This second children’s theatre offering for 2022 reunites audiences with Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hip-Hippo and all of their other Dreamworks favorites in this hour-long show brought to life by a spectacular team of talented individuals.

Circa ’21 will present show-only performances of “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” on scheduled Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings and afternoons through July 2. Morning productions will take place on June 11, 14, 17, 24, 25, 28 and 30, as well as July 1 and 2. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the shows begin at 10 a.m., Afternoon production show times are scheduled for June 11 and 18, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and shows starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $9.50 per person, with reduced prices for groups of 12 or more. There will be no meal, bar service or Bootlegger preshows. For tickets and information, contact the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse at 1828 Third Avenue in downtown Rock Island or call them at 309-786-7733, ext. 2.

“Madagascar” finds friendly Alex the king of the urban jungle and the top attraction in New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends Marty, Melman, and Gloria have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity with an admiring public and regular meals provided. Not content to leave well enough alone, though, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape with the help of some prodigious penguins to explore the world. Filled with eccentric characters, outrageous situations, and an upbeat soundtrack, “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure” was described by the Chicago Reader as “a zany, more kid-friendly riff on The Lion King,” with Chicago Theatre Review adding that “theatre-goers of all ages are bound to go wild for it.”

Directing Circa ’21’s latest family musical is Brad Hauskins, a longtime veteran of the theatre’s performing wait staff of Bootleggers. Hauskins has appeared in such family musicals as “A Year with Frog & Toad,” “Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas,” and “Diary of a Worm, a Spider, & a Fly” and directed the theatre’s 2018 presentation of “Madagascar”. Alex the Lion is played by fellow Bootlegger and venue actor Nicholas Munson in a reprise of his 2018 role. Bobby Becher, Sarah Hayes and Hannah Broeils are respectively cast as Marty, Melman and Gloria. Roughly two dozen additional Madagascar roles are collectively played by a half-dozen additional talents, including Carly Ameling, Derrick Bertram, Jake Daly, Kelsi Ford, Janos Horvath and Kirsten Sindelar.