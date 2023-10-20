A 20-year-old Bettendorf woman who pleaded guilty in a cancer scam was sentenced to a 10-year suspended prison sentence with three years of probation in Scott County Court on Friday.

Madison Russo made a plea deal in the first-degree theft case filed against her. She is accused of stealing more than $37,000 between February 2022 and February 2023 from over 439 donors with false claims that she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer and “a tumor the size of a football” that wrapped around her spine.

Judge John Telleen denied a deferred judgment, which would have wiped the conviction from her record if she completed probation. Russo will also pay restitution and fines to be determined.

If Russo completes probation, she will not serve the prison sentence.