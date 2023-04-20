A Bettendorf woman accused of lying about having cancer on social media and stealing thousands of dollars from donors wants the return of money and a car, according to court records.

Court documents say Madison Russo and her attorney filed for the property to be returned to her.

Madison Russo (photo: Scott County Jail)

Russo, who will turn 20 next week, is accused of stealing more than $37,000 from more than 430 donors.

Earlier, Eldridge Police allege she made false claims about having cancer and swindled people into giving her money.

In court documents, Russo asks that a 2023 Kia sport utility vehicle and $33,230 from bank accounts be returned to her after being seized earlier this year.

She has pleaded not guilty. Pretrial conferences are set for May 5, with a jury trial tentatively set for May 15 (it may be rescheduled during the pretrial conferences, court records say.)