A Bettendorf woman accused of lying about having cancer on social media and stealing thousands of dollars from donors wants the return of money and a car, according to court records.
Court documents say Madison Russo and her attorney filed for the property to be returned to her.
Russo, who will turn 20 next week, is accused of stealing more than $37,000 from more than 430 donors.
Earlier, Eldridge Police allege she made false claims about having cancer and swindled people into giving her money.
In court documents, Russo asks that a 2023 Kia sport utility vehicle and $33,230 from bank accounts be returned to her after being seized earlier this year.
She has pleaded not guilty. Pretrial conferences are set for May 5, with a jury trial tentatively set for May 15 (it may be rescheduled during the pretrial conferences, court records say.)