The Quad Cities region ranked No. 6 in total number of large-scale economic investment projects on the Mississippi River Corridor, with a total of 24 projects according to Site Selection Magazine.

The 2022 Governor’s Cup Awards ranked the QC behind only larger metros such as St. Louis, Minneapolis, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Memphis.

“The continued acknowledgement of economic growth in our region pushes us to the forefront of competing communities in terms of corporate investments, talent and jobs,” Tami Petsche, Vice President of Business & Economic Growth for the Quad Cities Chamber, said in a Friday release. “This achievement brings awareness of the Quad Cities to companies and site location consultants across the country, presenting our region as a premier place to do business.”

Additionally, three local communities earned recognized as top micropolitan areas by number of large-scale economic investment projects. They are:

Muscatine (5)

Galesburg (2)

Clinton (2)

Statewide, Illinois was ranked #2 in total number of large-scale investments, and #4 in projects per capita. Iowa ranked #9 in number of large-scale investments per capita.

The St. Louis area ranked No. 1 in 2022 economic development projects along the Mississippi, according to Site Selection magazine.

Site Selection Magazine, an economic development publication, annually ranks metropolitan and micropolitan areas by number of projects per capita and by total number of projects. Awards are based on growth in the industries of manufacturing, call centers, headquarters, data centers, distribution warehouse, office and research and development.

To qualify toward the project count, projects must meet one or more of the following criteria: an investment of at least $1 million, creation of 20 or more new jobs or 20,000 square feet of new construction.

With 107 projects, the bi-state St. Louis metro region has eked out a win over the bi-state region of Minnesota’s Twin Cities to rank No. 1 in this year’s Mississippi River Corridor rankings, which examine corporate end-user facility investments over an 18-month period in every metro and micropolitan area along the entire river’s length.

