At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, the Eagle Nature Foundation and the Apple River State Bank will co-sponsor a two hour family magic show at the Apple River Event Center as a fund-raiser for the Eagle Nature Foundation.

Jo Daviess County’s three magicians are donating their time and talent to help raise money for the research that is needed to save our bald eagle by finding out what is presently adversely affecting our bald eagle reproduction, a news release says.

The magicians are P.T. Murphy, Jim McCrea and David Sigafus, plus there is a good possibility that the Amazing Karrmat will be there, too. Each magician will perform twice during the two-hour show, both before and after the intermission, at which refreshments will be provided by the Apple River State Bank.

Tickets are $15 per person at the door or $10 in advance. Advance tickets may be purchased from the Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 E. Hickory St., Apple River, Ill., or at any branch of the Apple River State Bank. Everyone who buys a ticket will be eligible for the door prizes to be awarded at the end of the show.

The Eagle Nature Foundation is a non-profit tax exempt organization that is dedicated to saving the bald eagle from extinction. It has helped save more bald eagle winter habitat – close to 20,000 acres in many different locations – and has conducted more bald eagle research projects than any other organization, the release says.

It has conducted winter bald eagle counts for 63 years. For more than 20 years it sponsored a one-week adult environmental camp in Canada.

It is centered in Apple River, but has had members from 35 states, seven Canadian provinces and five countries and has sponsored International Bald Eagle Days in nine states and in Canada. At one time it had one of the nation’s largest bald eagle captive breeding programs in the nation. It has sponsored more bald eagle bus tours than any other organization or business in the nation with as many as seven in one winter, the release says.

Membership in the organization is open to anyone interested in saving bald eagles and other endangered species.

For more information contact Terrence N. Ingram, executive director, Eagle Nature Foundation, 300 E. Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001, or call 815-594-2306.