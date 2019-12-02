Mailing holiday packages? Important information to know

It’s quickly a busy season for the postal service.

Davenport Post Offices encourage you to get those gifts in the mail early.

The postal service expects to handle about 13 billion pieces of mail nationally in the next three weeks.

Davenport’s postmaster recommends getting those big deliveries in the mail by December 11th to make sure they get where they need to be on time.

Anthony Harris, Davenport’s Postmaster says, “Our busiest time of the week is the 16-22nd of December. During that time is when we get the most volume in, and the most volume out. We’ll see packages and letters that week and get them all out. We’re talking probably 8 million of parcels during the Sunday’s alone it’s a lot of mail coming through.”

Harris also recommends keeping your porch light on for deliveries that could come when it’s dark outside.

For more information about deadlines : https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2019/1010-usps-releases-deadlines-for-holiday-shipping.htm