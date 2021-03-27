Main Street in Muscatine closed for construction beginning Monday

Muscatine Power & Water will close Main Street from Grandview Avenue to Mill Street starting Monday for construction work. Lane restrictions will also be in place on Grandview Avenue from Canal Street to Reed Street.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 2, weather permitting, a news release says.

Traffic for Main Street from Grandview Avenue will be detoured to Green Street then to Hershey Avenue before returning to Main Street. Traffic turning onto Grandview Avenue from Pearl Street will only be able to turn right onto Grandview.

Grandview Avenue will be reduced from three lanes to two from Canal Street to Reed Street.

Drivers are urged to slow down, obey traffic control devices, and find alternate routes of travel if possible.