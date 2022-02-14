A formal announcement is expected Wednesday but documents presented to Bettendorf City Council outline the plans.

The expansion involves property east of the current sport complex.

This will include several new sports fields, a three story golf driving range with about 60 hitting bays as well as a restaurant and a bar.

The city of Bettendorf will make infrastructure improvements in that area and also provide more than 3 million dollars in economic incentives for the project.

The city and the partners in the project are going to discuss the details at a news conference Wednesday morning.