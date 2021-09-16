Major midwest pickleball tournament set for QC

Riverside Park, Moline, will host a major Midwest pickleball tournament this weekend, with more than 200 players from several neighboring states and beyond.

The Quad Cities Classic will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with men’s singles matches, a news release says. Men’s and women’s doubles will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday. The tournament will wrap up Sunday.

This is the third year for the tournament, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Host is the Quad Cities Pickleball Club.

Tournament director and club member Cindy Wiseman said Moline’s Riverside Park is the ideal host for the large tournament because of its eight dedicated pickleball courts, ability to convert tennis courts to bring the number of pickleball courts to 24, and lights that allow for evening games.

“The new courts are gorgeous,” Wiseman said. “From the surface to the Douglas nets and windscreens, having this type of facility made this a no-brainer decision.”

Wiseman encourages anyone – whether or not they play the sport – to come watch the spectacle.

“It’s easy to get hooked on the sport,” she added. “It’s a game pretty much anyone can play. It’s a social game as well as an athletic contest.”

In addition to the tournament games, the Quad Cities Pickleball Club will host a concert by local band (and pickleball enthusiasts) Totes McGotes at 7 p.m. in the Historic Block Courtyard next to the Other Bar courtyard, which is next to the River House Bar & Grill, 1522 River Drive. The public is welcome.