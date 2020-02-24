Major winter storm aiming for the Quad Cities’ area

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Forecasters are predicting a major winter storm to drop heavy amounts of snow across the parts of the Midwest. With this pending storm on the horizon, many of the major airline carriers have already issued travel waivers for Tuesday and Wednesday.

American Airlines:

If you are traveling to/through Chicago O’Hare and purchased your ticket by February 23 and are scheduled to travel between Feb. 25-26., and can travel between Feb. 23-29 and do not change your city pairs, you can modify your reservation without a fare difference or change fee.

See American Airlines website for more details.

United Airlines:

If you are traveling to/through Chicago O’Hare, Moline/Quad City Airport, Cedar Rapids (CID) The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before February 29, 2020, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed

See United Airlines website for more details.

Delta Airlines:

If you are traveling to/through Chicago O’Hare or Chicago Midway, you may be able to re-book as well. Check Delta Airlines website for more details.