The Quad Cities area is now under a Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s Day. The watch starts at 6am Saturday and goes through midnight.

Snow begins between 7 and 10 am and will be heavy at times Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow totals will range from 5 to 8 inches in the Quad Cities. Heavier totals are expected along HWY 34 South of the Quad Cities.

Winds will gust to 30 miles per hour and create reduced visibilities through Saturday night.

As temperatures fall below zero late Saturday night, wind chills plummet to near -20°. A Wind Chill Advisory could be issued for parts of this weekend also.

The most snow we’ve ever picked up on January 1st is 4.2″ – that record from the late 1800s is likely to be broken this weekend!