Majority of Rock Island County’s reported weekend COVID-19 cases involve younger adults

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 646 new cases on Sunday. The total for the state is 141,723.

There were also 15 additional deaths, bringing the death toll for the entire state to 6,888.

In Rock Island County, 11 more cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the county total to 924.

These cases are being announced the day after the Rock Island County Health Department reported 52 cases — the highest number of cases reported within a single day in the county since April 19.

Of these 11 new cases, over half involve people in their 20s and 30s — an age group Administrator Nita Ludwig says the health department is “just as worried about” due to the slight rise in cases over the past week in Rock Island and Scott Counties.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

The death toll from this virus continues to stand at 28.

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding the above cases is available.

Beginning Monday, June 29, drive-thru and walk-up testing services will be offered to Illinois residents from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the QCCA Expo Center, located at 2621 4th Ave. More information about that is available here.

In Iowa, after checking the COVID-19 in Iowa website Sunday evening, there were 557 new cases and one additional death added to the numbers from Saturday. Iowa now has a total of 28,490 positive cases and 705 deaths.

According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, Scott County has 32 new cases and 597 overall.

The death toll from this virus continues to stand at 10.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

More statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, including data regarding the number of recoveries and patients tested, are available here and here.