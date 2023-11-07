Cold weather is coming and Gilda’s Club wants to help people make creative, stylish headcoverings.

Gilda’s Club is hosting a free, creative art workshop on painting fabric hats/caps on Monday, November 20, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport.

Attendees can paint fabric hats or caps with cold weather designs or any fun patterns. There will be a variety of hats, colors, and paints. Creative talent isn't required and all materials will be provided.

This program is in-person and registration is required. For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.