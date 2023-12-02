Kids are invited to help spread holiday cheer to homebound seniors!

In the spirit of the season of giving, the Rock Island Downtown Library children’s room is offering a card-making station through December 15. Families can make holiday cards to share, and the library will deliver the cards to residents at Rock Island care centers and to clients of the library’s Homebound Delivery service.

Drop by the children’s department of the Rock Island Downtown Library, located at 401 19th St., Rock Island, to create a holiday card to share. The card-making station will be available through Friday, December 15 during regular operating hours of the library:

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.