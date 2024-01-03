Have fun playing with snowflakes without even getting cold with this awesome family craft!

Crafters of all ages can enjoy working with yarn and paper plate to create a snowflake wall hanging set. You’ll get everything you need to create a beautiful snowflake paper plate artwork. The snowflake paper plate project is Tuesday, January 9, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Southwest branch of the Rock Island Public Library, located at 9010 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island.

(Rock Island Public Library)

To sign up for this free event, stop by the library or call the Children’s Department at (309) 732-7360. For more information, click here.