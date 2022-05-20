At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Quad City community will come together to raise funds to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses at the Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf.

Guests will hear the inspiring story of Christopher James Greicius, an energetic 7-year-old boy battling leukemia who wished to be a police officer. In 1980, his Phoenix community came together to make his wish come true.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation traces its legacy of making wishes come true with this single wish, a news release says.

Chris’s mom, Linda Pauling – a Quad-Cities native – and five others were determined to spread the hope, strength and joy that Chris experienced and created the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Since then, Make-A-Wish has transformed millions of lives. Pauling is a Quad Cities native and will attend the Riverbend Gala to help celebrate 35 years of granting life-changing wishes in Iowa.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.