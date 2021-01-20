‘Make it OK to Talk About Mental Health’ event aims to increase awareness, help end the stigma

The Davenport Public Library says nearly 20% of people experienced some form of mental illness prior to the pandemic.

They add, now that we’re in the middle of a pandemic, mental health challenges have affected even more people. According to the library, most of those affected by mental illness either delay seeking help, often for years or not at all, primarily due to the stigma associated with it.

That’s why they’re teaming up with a local doctor for a virtual presentation called “Make It OK to Talk About Mental Health” that is free and open to the public.

Led by Dr. Terry Haru, Ph.D., the event is designed to help reduce the stigma by doing three things:

Increasing awareness of what is stigma and mental illness. Informing people what and what not to say to someone who has shared that they have a mental illness. Identifying resources you could use to increase your understanding of mental illness and contribute to ending the stigma surrounding it.

The presentation will be held 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Those interested may register here.

Keep up with the Davenport Public Library’s virtual programming by visiting their calendar of events or calling them at 563-326-7832.