Gilda’s Club is hosting a free creative session next month that will help participants capture their own likenesses in unique ways.

The program takes place on Monday, September 11, from 6-8 p.m. at TMBC Lincoln Center, 318 E. Seventh Street in Davenport. Local artist Latoya Lewis will work with attendees to create multimedia self portraits. All materials will be provided.

This program is being offered in-person and registration is required. For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.