Make sure your child car seat is installed correctly with help from the Rock Island Fire Department

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

The Rock Island Fire Department is hosting a no-cost child car seat inspection on Saturday, April 10.

From 9 a.m. to noon, parents and care givers can stop by the Rock Island Fire Department Central House station at 1313 5th Avenue and have certified car seat safety technicians help make sure their child car seat is installed correctly.

Those participating are asked to bring the child who will ride in the car seat with them, as well as the vehicle owner’s manual and the car seat instruction manual, if possible.

No appointment is necessary as inspections will be done as participants arrive.

Masks are required to be worn.

For more information, contact Bob Graff, Rock Island Fire Department Assistant Chief, at 309-732-2800, ext. 5.