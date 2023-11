November 28 is Giving Tuesday, a day designed to show the power of shared humanity and generosity between everyone.

For many non-profit organizations it’s an important day, and Rene Gellerman, President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, gave some tips on how you can celebrate the holiday. Gellerman says that you should choose an organization that you align with, donate to them, and make sure that they are trusted organizations.

For more information on Giving Tuesday, click here.