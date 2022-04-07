One person’s trash is another’s treasure, or so the saying goes, and that’s certainly the case with the Family Fun Recycled Art Day at the Rock Island Public Library.

Families and artists of all ages can drop in between 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., a news release says. The library has been collecting plenty of recycled materials that participants can up-cycle into their own art masterpieces. Basic art supplies will be provided. All you need to bring is a creative spirit!

The event is free and open to all ages, and no registration is required.

After creating at the library, participants from pre-K through 12th grades can enter their creation in the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department Recycled Art Show. Entries will be displayed at the April 24 “Your Earth Day Celebration” at Longview Park.

To find the sign-up link and QR code for the Recycled Art show, visit the library event calendar here.

For more events and services, visit the Rock Island Public Library website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.