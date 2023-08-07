Gilda’s Club is hosting a free creative session for anyone impacted by cancer on Monday, August 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, in Davenport.

Participants will create their own set of wooden date blocks during the session. All supplies needed to make personalized date blocks will be provided. This type of calendar never expires. The program is being offered in-person and registration is required.

For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here. For more information on Gilda’s Club, click here.