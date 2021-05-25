Make your summer fun filled with the Kids Pass

The Davenport Parks and Recreation is once again selling its Kids Pass for a fun filled summer for Quad City youth.

For $50, kids aged 5 to 18 can use the pass from Memorial Day to Labor Day for access to various activities and museums in Davenport, including:

Davenport pools at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary Park.

The River’s Edge: ice skating and indoor soccer field access.

Red Hawk Golf Course: golf 3-hole short course, free bucket of range balls, Bocce ball, all with paid adult.

Citibus: ride for free.

Davenport YMCAs: get a temporary YMCA pass (limit 10 visits per site, per month).

Figge Art Museum admission (children under 12 must be accompanied with a paid adult).

Putnam Museum admission (children under 12 must be accompanied with a paid adult).

River Bandits (2021 Season home games): free general admission ticket.

“Davenport Kids Pass provides an opportunity for area children to experience the great amenities Davenport has to offer at a low cost to families,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson.

For more information or to purchase a Kids Pass, visit this website. A Kids Pass can also be purchased at the River’s Edge in Davenport.

2021 Kids Pass partners include: City of Davenport, Davenport Parks and Recreation, Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum, Citibus, Scott County YMCAs, and the River Bandits.