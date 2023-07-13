Makers are invited to ‘Make Your Mark’ and compete for a prize drawing!

The Bettendorf Public Library is offering makers of all genres a chance to share their work as part of the library’s ‘Find Your Voice – Make Your Mark‘ program. Makers can submit creations created between July 1 and July 31, and photos must be submitted by Monday, July 31 to be eligible. Multiple entries can be submitted, and the prize drawing for a customized tote bag will take place on Tuesday, August 1. Only one prize per person will be awarded. To submit, send photos with your email and phone number included in the body of the message here.

‘Find Your Voice – Make Your Mark’ is in celebration of the 2023 Summer Reading Program at

the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr., Bettendorf, and part of the library’s Creation Studio. For more information, click here.