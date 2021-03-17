Making sure St. Patrick’s Day celebration doesn’t take the wrong turn

Where there’s joy on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s also a week that’s susceptible to people drinking and driving.

Moline police says, there were six DUI’s during St. Patrick’s week last year in the city.

There’s already been three this year since last Friday.

Meanwhile, Iowa State Patrol reports in 2019, there were two crashes that killed four people during the holiday week in the state.

And drunk driving accounts for nearly 1/3 of vehicle deaths in Iowa.

Local law enforcement tells Local 4 how they’re keeping people safe and what people should know as they celebrate this week.