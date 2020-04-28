Maquoketa Speedway still not able to race despite being eligible to open

Maquoketa Speedway at the Jackson County Fairgrounds will stay quiet this weekend

Part of Iowa governor Kim Reynold’s plan lets race tracks reopen, however that’s only without fans in the stands.

The track’s promoter says the racing season will still be delayed despite being eligible for activity.

“After some discussion with the state and stuff it’s kinda cloudy how it’s worded and stuff, but we’re only allowed like ten people on the property,” Kevin Feller, the track’s promoter said. “Truthfully, I think we’ll probably get started around memorial day. That’s my goal now.”

Feller said the racing season will likely be shortened instead of rescheduling events.