SouthPark Mall, Moline, part of the Macerich portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, has announced a limited-time lease promotion giving retailers access to six months of free rent when they sign a three-year lease, a news release says.

“We’re enthusiastic about giving local entrepreneurs a boost to open storefronts in the SouthPark Mall,” said Property Manager Jerry Jones. “We are committed to incubating new businesses and excited to help them add or expand their physical footprint at SouthPark and many opportunities to promote their brands.”

The limited-time lease-signing bonus extends to any use, including retail, entertainment and dining, for spaces ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet. Businesses have the opportunity to open within weeks, with flexible, move-in-ready spaces and receive six months of free rent with a three-year lease.

The 850,000-square-foot mall is anchored by DICK’S Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, JCPenney and Von Maur, with retail and restaurant names including Ashley Furniture, Habanero’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, and Olive Garden.

For more information, visit here or contact Jeanne Butz, assistant vice president, leasing, at 563-220-4331 or Jeanne.Butz@macerich.com.