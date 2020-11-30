Mall shooting suspect behind bars

A suspect in the shooting Sunday at NorthPark Mall was behind bars Monday after police chased a LeClaire man at the scene.

Isaiah Randolph, 18, held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, faces charges of interference with weapons, a felony, and carrying weapons, a misdemeanor. He was booked in to the jail at 6:12 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly before noon, emergency responders arrived at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, after a report of gunfire inside.

Davenport police found Randolph, who matched the description of the suspect, in the food court area, the arrest affidavit says.

While police were trying to question him, Randolph ran from the officers outside the mall and into the parking lot.

He ran around a parked Chevolet Impala, where police eventually caught up to him and took him into custody.

He admitted, after he was read his Miranda Rights, that he had opened the back driver’s side door and hid a gun under the driver’s seat.

A search warrant was obtained, and police found a loaded .40-caliber Taurus semi-automatic under the front driver’s seat.

The handgun was reported stolen out of Davenport.

Surveillance video shows the Randolph confronting another person during the shooting and showing a handgun in his waistband.

Randolph is set for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in Scott County Court.