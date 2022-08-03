NorthPark Mall and SouthPark Mall are hosting a Back-to-School Give Back to help local kids in need start the new school year looking sharp. They’re partnering with Bethany for Children & Families to collect new or gently loved denim and monetary donations so families can prepare for a great back-to-school year.

Donations can be dropped off at NorthPark Mall on Saturday, August 6 in Center Court and at SouthPark Mall on Saturday, August 13 in Center Court. Donors will receive thank you coupons from mall retailers while supplies last.