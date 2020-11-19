Man accused of incident involving machete pleads ‘not guilty’ Thursday

A Davenport man accused of injuring two people with a machete last month in a quiet Davenport neighborhood pleaded not guilty Thursday and is scheduled for a jury trial.

Martin Georgi, 38, entered a plea of not guilty and waived a right to a speedy trial within 90 days, Scott County Court records say. He was being held Thursday on an $85,000 secured bond in Scott County Jail.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 11 in Scott County Court, where a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 21 and may be re-set at the pretrial conference.

Earlier, Georgi withdrew his request for a bond-review hearing.

The charges

Georgi faces two first-degree burglary charges, two charges of going armed with intent, a charge of willful injury – causing serious injury and a charge of willful injury – causing bodily injury; and four charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The incident

Here’s what happened, according to arrest affidavits and Davenport police:

Shortly before 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Davenport police responded to a disturbance involving a man with a machete on the 1500 block of West Garfield Street.

Police clarified Sunday afternoon that Georgi was armed with a machete, hatchet and hammer, with the machete being the weapon believed to be involved in the assault with injuries.

Police say Georgi refused to stop and put down a weapon after breaking into a house.

Georgi “was instructed several times by a uniformed officer” to get on the ground and drop the weapon, but he continued walking through the neighborhood while displaying it in his right hand.

Police say Georgi went to the 2700 block of Washington Street and knocked on the door of a home.

When a woman opened the door, Georgi hit her on the left side of the head.

The woman tried to pull the door shut, but Georgi pulled the door back open. She then tried to go around Georgi to get away from him.

As she tried to go around him, Gerogi swung the machete at her.

She saw Georgi swing his arm at her, and put her right arm and hand over her head to protect herself. The machete hit the webbing between her right thumb and pointer finger, “causing a severe laceration.”

While Georgi was inside the residence, he struck the woman’s boyfriend twice – once on the left forearm and once on the upper backside of his right arm – with the machete, causing minor injuries as a result.

“Georgi had no reason or right for being at the residence,” documents say.

Both victims sustained “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” a news release from Davenport police says. Both were treated for their injuries.

Police say Georgi further threatened to assault several other subjects with a machete in the 1500 block of West Hayes Street.

Officers found Georgi and launched 40 mm-baton (“less-lethal)” rounds, used a Taser to subdue him and took him into custody.