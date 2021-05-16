Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts stands trial in Scott County Monday

The man accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts will stand trial in Scott County Monday, with the jury selection set to begin.
In August of 2018, University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts’ body was found.
The 20-year-old old student was missing for about a month until then.
Cristhian Rivera is charged with her murder.
Police say he led them to a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn, where they say he hid her body.
Opening statements could begin as early as Wednesday.
