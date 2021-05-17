Man arrested for breaking into two Mediapolis businesses

A man was arrested for breaking into two Mediapolis businesses over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that burglaries occurred at LaRue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffee & Cakes located in the 500 block of Main Street in Mediapolis.

An investigation determined that the businesses were broken into during the overnight hours and that cash and a lock box had been taken.

The businesses provided surveillance video of the suspect to the sheriff’s office and also posted a picture on social media.

A combination of the video and assistance from the public lead to the suspect being identified as Tyler Johnson, 30, of Mediapolis.

Des Moines County detectives located Johnson driving a vehicle and pulled him over. During questioning, Johnson admitted to taking the money and lock box. Deputies found over $800 in cash during a search of the vehicle which was determined to have been taken from the businesses. The lock box was found by detectives at another location in Mediapolis.

Johnson was arrested and charged on two counts of third degree burglary (class D felony) and taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.