Man arrested after 12-year-old girl is sexually assaulted

A Moline man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

The Moline Police Department said in a news release that it “received information that a 12-year-old girl had been a victim of a predatory criminal sexual assault” between February 3-18.

Through a combination of evidence from a social media platform and interviews conducted by police, the Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigation Division was able to substantiate the allegations.

Bachman Schmidt, 22, is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department’s Juvenile Investigations Unit at 309-524-2055 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app P3 Tips.

The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office, Center for Youth and Family Services and the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.