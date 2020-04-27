Man arrested after armed robbery at U-Haul

The Moline Police Department is investigating a Saturday armed robbery at U-Haul in Moline.

It happened around 6:03 p.m in the 4900 block of Avenue of the Cities.

Police responded to a hold up alarm at U-Haul and discovered a man had gone in the business shortly before 6 p.m. and inferred he had a firearm. The man demanded the store employee

give him all their cash. The suspect ran westbound from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. Responding officers were given a physical description and a clothing description of the suspect.

Moline Police began getting information from citizens around 6:10 p.m. of a man matching the suspect’s description running westbound through yards near the location of the robbery.

Additional calls from citizens came in around 6:15 p.m., placing the man in the 2800 Block of 41st Street.

Officers located Bradley L Rhyne, 30, of Moline, around 6:23 p.m. in a ravine near the Moline Public Library. Rhyne was identified as the suspect and charged with aggravated robbery.

Rhyne was transported to the Rock Island County Jail where he will be held before seeing a Judge.

No one was injured during the robbery and Rhyne is believed to have acted alone, according to police. Though Rhyne inferred he had a weapon, no firearms were located when he was taken into custody. The East Moline Police Department assisted in locating Rhyne and the Moline Police Department also would like to thank the public for their assistance in apprehending Rhyne by giving 911 dispatchers updated locations of Rhyne’s movements.

Anyone with information concerning this armed robbery is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0406 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or on the P3 Tips mobile app.