Man arrested after being knocked unconscious running into utility pole sentenced to over 20 years for drug, firearm offenses

On March 18, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Michael Christopher Lewis, 33, of Rock Island, to 248 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Lewis was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release and pay $300 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In 2019, law enforcement tried to arrest Lewis for an active warrant but he ran from them and then hit a utility pole, knocking him unconscious.

Police arrested Lewis and found he had a loaded black handgun and $617 of drug proceeds in his possession. A search of his car found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, morphine and fentanyl, and pills, as well as a loaded handgun.

As a prior convicted felon, Lewis was not allowed to possess a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.