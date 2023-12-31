A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Clinton early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Clinton Police Department.

On December 31 at 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 2700 block of S. 18th Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim, a man, was found at the scene and transported to Mercy One Hospital in Clinton. The man was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Clinton Police Department along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Major Crime Unit, investigated the incident. As a result of their investigation, Marquis D. Winston, age 33, was located, arrested and charged with murder – 1st degree, a class A felony according to Iowa Code section 707.11(1); felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony according to Iowa Code section 724.26(1) and a warrant for parole violation.

Marquis Winston (Clinton Police Department)

The Clinton Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate the case. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Clinton Police Department at (563) 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at (563) 242-6595. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.