Man arrested after homemade explosive device found by deputies

A man was arrested and charged earlier this week with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible homemade explosive device in the 100 block of South Main Street in La Motte on Sunday around 6:46 p.m.

Deputies located a device that “contained the elements and components of an explosive” and brought in the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office to assist and the device was defused.

A search warrant was issued for a different residence in the same block and Aaron Hinke, 45, was arrested, charged and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center.