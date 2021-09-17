Man arrested after pistol fired in direction of tow truck repossessing vehicle

A Galesburg man and woman were arrested in the 600 block of East Brooks Street early Friday morning, after police say 25-year-old Trent Swank fired a pistol in the air once and then once in the direction of a tow truck repossessing a vehicle from a residence there some time before 5:45 a.m.

Upon investigation, police recovered a .22 caliber Jennings pistol, which was taken as evidence. Swank was arrested and charged as a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Cassie Bork, 22, was arrested for obstructing justice. Both were taken to the Knox County Jail and detained, pending a court appearance.