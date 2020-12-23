Man arrested after reports of gunfire

One man was arrested on several charges after reports of gunfire Tuesday.

It happened around 3:02 a.m. in the 1500 block of South 13th Street in Burlington.

The Burlington Police Department said officers did not locate any victims but did locate a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.

Officers spoke with witnesses who provided information about a vehicle seen leaving the area shortly after the gunfire.

Officers located the vehicle and identified the occupants.

Detectives from the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

A firearm, which had been reported stolen, was recovered by officers during the investigation and Montez Thomas Thompson, 32, of West Burlington was arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief, carrying weapons, 4th degree theft and reckless use of a firearm.

Thompson is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond.