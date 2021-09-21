Man arrested after shots fired in street

A man was arrested in the 1500 block of Division Street in Davenport early Tuesday morning after reports of a subject running in the street discharging a firearm. Davenport police officers responded at approximately 3:31 a.m., and a report says officers located 27-year-old Danny Woodcox of Dubuque fleeing the area on foot.

Officers were able to take Woodcox into custody. Danny Woodcox was charged with theft 4th degree, reckless use of firearm, interference with a weapon, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants. No injuries or damage to property were reported.

This incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

