Man arrested after students report someone exposing himself at high school

Jacob Morales, 35, charged with five counts of indecent exposure

A man was arrested on the first day of school after students reported someone exposing himself at Muscatine High School.

The Muscatine Police Department received a report Monday that a man “was exposing himself to female students on Muscatine High School property.”

The man left school property in a vehicle before officers arrived but a description was provided.

Officers located the vehicle traveling along Houser Street and conducted a traffic stop.

After further investigation, police determined that Jacob Morales, 35, of the 1800 block of Schiller Street was the person suspected of committing these acts.

Morales was arrested and charged with five counts of indecent exposure.

The investigation is ongoing and the Muscatine Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.