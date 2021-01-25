Man arrested after woman ‘held against her will and tortured for 4 days’

A man was arrested after a woman who had been “held against her will and tortured for four days” arrived at an emergency room Saturday in Galesburg.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, “the victim had injuries from being shot multiple times with a CO2-powered weapon, abrasions from a drill-powered wire brush, as well as bruises from being punched and hit with various weapons.”

After an investigation, Braden Mallery, 25, of Lafayette was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, interfering with the report of domestic battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives “located multiple items used in the unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic battery that were consistent with the victim’s injuries and statements. Methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition were also located” while executing a search warrant.

Mallery is currently being held in the Knox County Jail and DCFS was notified “due to children being in the house during the events.”