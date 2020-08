A man was arrested after a young girl was battered, according Henderson County Sheriff Donald Seitz.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the Oquawka to investigate a domestic violence complaint.

James A. Barry of Oquawka was arrested for domestic battery.

Deputies say Barry, 54, was involved in a verbal altercation with his family and then battered a young girl.

Barry was transported to the Henderson County Jail and is being held awaiting his court appearance.